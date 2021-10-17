Minecraft Dungeons is getting seasons, a battle pass and more

Hack-and-slash dungeon-crawling Minecraft spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons, will be getting even more new content later this year – with plenty more set to be added further down the line.

"Heroes, the adventure continues!" announced the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account during this year's Minecon Live. "Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons! Advance through an all-new progression system to earn pets, flairs, emotes and skins!"

There will also be a non-paid, free Battle Pass track that will unlock various in-game currencies, alllowing you to pick up various items without having to splash out on the premium pass. At the time of writing, it has not been revealed how expensive the battle pass will be.

And that's not all! As well as the new Season Pass, Mojang and Double Eleven announced a new 'Tower' challenge - a new free-to-play challenge mode that'll task you with beating 30 levels filled with various NPCs, bosses, mobs and more. Every two weeks, the Tower will change and more new challenges will become available. You can advacne your battle pass by playing this mode, too.

The first Season, The Cloudy Climb, lands in December this year and Mojang has promised there's "plenty more to come" for the title in the future, too.

Minecraft Dungeons launched for PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One back in May 2020 – before coming to Xbox Series X/S – and to date has sold more than 10 million copies. The dungeon crawler is set to get its own arcade cabinet at some point, too.

The news was announced over the weekend during Minecon Live, where we also learned that Minecraft is coming to Game Pass PC in a bundle that includes both the Java and Bedrock Editions, and it will have cross-play enabled on Windows 10, Windows 11, and consoles.