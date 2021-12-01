How to turn Vanilla Experiments on in Minecraft

Minecraft Vanilla Experiments let you tinker with future features long before they’re officially added.

It’s an unstable mode, though, and one you need to make sure you’re happy with before getting started. If you’re impatient and want to see what Mojang has in store, though, it’s a way to change how you approach the game and see how features evolve over time.

What are Vanilla Experiments in Minecraft

Vanilla Experiments are essentially Minecraft’s public test servers. They’re similar to Snapshots, but only work on the Beta Bedrock version of the game. Vanilla Experiments let you get familiar with features that aren’t available in the game yet. Following the release of Cliffs and Caves Part 2, the next Vanilla Experiment previews a handful of additions from the upcoming Wild update, including Goat Horns and all things Sculk, such as veins, catalysts, and sensors.

The Vanilla Experiments option is always available, and you can work with it in a few ways.

How to turn on Vanilla Experiments in Minecraft

You can turn on Vanilla Experiments in an existing world to tinker with it there or activate it before creating a new world, if you want to start from the beginning.

To edit an existing world with Vanilla Experiments:

Click the pencil icon

Navigate to “Settings” and find the Experiments group

Choose “Activate Experiments”

Wait while the game creates a copy of your world

Find the copy named “Copy of” whatever you named it

To create a new world with Vanilla Experiments enabled:

During creation, navigate to the Experiments section

Toggle “Vanilla Experiments” on

Accept the warning

Keep in mind the experiments mode is unstable. The features you’re previewing might not work correctly, and they’re subject to change between the time you play them and when Mojang officially adds them to the game.

Finally, make sure you’re happy to have experiments in your world because you can’t turn them off. If you’re tired of them, you’ll have to create a new world without Experiments.

While you’re wandering the wilds of Minecraft, keep an eye out for some rare items that should be easier to find in the new update. Higher block height means more chances to find Packed Ice, and if you run across an azalea tree, you’re in luck. There’s a Lush Cave below, and probably an Axolotl or two inside.