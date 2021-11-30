Minecraft azalea trees and azalea blocks - Where to find and what to do with them

Minecraft azaleas and azalea trees are special, not just for how they look, but for what they represent.

Finding an azalea tree means there’s a Lush Cave nearby, but azaleas and their trees are also useful resources for creating certain kinds of paths and blocks. Here’s where to find them.

Where to find Azaleas in Minecraft

Azaleas have a chance of spawning from moss blocks, but what you get from the moss depends on luck in many cases. Some azalea blocks spawn naturally in mossy areas, and you’ll find azalea blocks more regularly once Cliffs and Caves Part 2 releases. The update adds Lush Caves under azalea trees, and these are full of mossy blocks and many other new bits of flora besides.

If you’re trying to make your own azalea, you’ll need to use bone meal on a moss block. There’s a slight chance the block will turn into an azalea block and a smaller chance that it’ll be a flowering azalea.

Decayed or destroyed azaleas have a small chance of dropping azalea petals or flowering azaleas. Don’t use your shears, though. You get nothing for the trouble, and it destroys their durability.

Where do Azalea Trees spawn in Minecraft?

Azalea trees don’t spawn naturally just yet, but they will do once Cliffs and Caves Part 2 is live. They’re reportedly going to be rather rare and appear like oak trees, but with azalea leaves. There’s always a Lush Cave underneath these trees, so it’s worth checking the forest and plains biomes for azalea trees

There’s also a small chance that an azalea block will spawn an azalea tree when you use bone meal on it, though, naturally, you won’t spawn a Lush Cave that way. This would just be for decorative purposes.

You can harvest rooted dirt blocks from azalea trees. What makes these special is that nothing else can grow on them, so rooted dirt blocks are ideal for creating dirt paths. Using bone meal on rooted dirt creates a hanging root block, though these only have decorative uses for now.

The new update changes more than just where you can find azaleas in Minecraft. You’ll need to look elsewhere for your Axolotl and start spelunking in one of the many new cave types, and it's easier to find Packed Ice, among other things. If you need more Minecraft to keep you occupied until the Wild update, Minecraft Dungeons and its new content might be worth checking out too.