Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs Update 2 has arrived

Minecraft's latest content update, Caves and Cliffs Part Two, is now available.

In the Minecraft update, you can expect elaborate cave systems, high mountains, large ore veins, and more to explore.

The Overworld is getting new terrain generation, an increased world height, dripstone caves, lush caves, larger ore veins, and candles.

This update also contains some Character Creator items available for free in Minecraft Marketplace until November 30, 2023.

You can download the Caves and Cliffs: Part 2 update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox systems, PS5, PS4, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC. It is also available for Minecraft: Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Announced back in October 2020, the first part of the Cave and Cliffs update was released back in June, and included axolotls, the glow squid, the mountain goat, a spyglass, and it included plenty of new blocks such as amethyst, drip leaves, and copper blocks. Mojang had split the biggest update to date into two parts to allow the team to incorporate community feedback and fan art to make the second installment even better than it would have been otherwise.

