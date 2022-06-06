Minecraft Java and Bedrock will no longer be available to buy separately

Most, if not all of us, will have some sort of preference when it comes to Minecraft editions. Which one reigns superior? Java or Bedrock? I’d argue Java, but the edition wars may soon be over, as Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions are no longer available to purchase separately on PC.

For a walkthrough of the Wild update, check out this Minecraft Live video!

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the best survival games out there, and it continues to receive new content and updates to this do without overwhelming its player base. Mojang’s masterpiece first arrived on PC in 2011, with the Bedrock edition of the game coming later in 2017. Now, as of June 7, 2022, the editions will be merged.

Minecraft’s original version, Java, was exclusive to PC, while Bedrock was a slightly different version that was playable on consoles as well as PC. On PC devices, you could only purchase one version of the game at a time.

Mojang and Microsoft have slowly been trying to find a way around this, so that players need not buy more than one version of the sandbox survival game for PC. Now, for PC players in particular, there will only be one version of Minecraft available for players; this version, called Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition, will require a single purchase and is “the standard and only offering of vanilla Minecraft on Windows PC.

This is good news for those of use only in ownership of one version of Minecraft on PC; whichever version you’re lacking, you’ll get access to for free.

Right now, the new release is being rolled out via the Minecraft Launcher, and from June 7 or just after, PC players will be able to play either version. Any additional features of the editions, such as cross-platform play and mod support, will not change.

Are you pleased to see Mojang and Microsoft finally put both versions of Minecraft into a bundle? It's just in time for Minecraft's new update, The Wild, which also releases on June 7.