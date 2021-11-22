Save 35% on a VG247 yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Avengers’ PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man content won’t include story missions

Developer Crystal Dynamics has prioritized working on content that "everyone can enjoy", instead.
Dom Peppiatt
News by Dom Peppiatt
Published on

The incoming PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man DLC for Marvel’s Avengers will not include any narrative content, as developer Crystal Dynamics opts instead to dedicate time to making stuff "everyone can enjoy".

As we already know, Spider-Man is exclusive to PlayStation platforms and is coming to Marvel Avengers this month alongside the Klaw raid .

But ahead of the content arriving on November 30, the developer has announced that this update won't add any narrative content to the game. The With Great Power add-on will instead tell what new narrative content there is via audio logs and illustrated cutscenes. You will unlock these bytes of info by completing challenges in the Avengers Initiative section.

Philippe Therien, gameplay director at Crystal Dynamics, explained to IGN that the team wanted "to spend our efforts on content that everyone can enjoy, so we chose to spend a lot of our energy on the Klaw raid that’s coming up at the same time."

He explained: "[It was] a simple decision for us. Spider-Man can play all the content, but then we release a piece of content that’s good on all platforms. Really that was a decision that’s been that way since the beginning."

This differs from previous updates we've seen in the game, like the ones involving Kate Bishop, Clint Barton and Black Panther, that come with dedicated cutscenes and narrative threads you can play through to better understand the heroes' place in the world.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PC, Stadia, and PlayStation and Xbox systems. Recently, Crystal Dynamics pulled XP boosts from the store making them earnable in-game only.

