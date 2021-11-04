Spider-Man and Klaw raid coming to Marvel's Avengers this month

Spider-Man, exclusive to PlayStation platforms, is coming to Marvel Avengers this month alongside the Klaw raid .

On November 30, patch 2.2 brings in the four-player Discordant Sound raid which finds players taking on the villain Klaw.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In this raid, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he can succeed.

With Spider-Man, PlayStation players can also expect the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event.

You will experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative. Here, Peter Parker has learned of a deadly new threat and must partner with the Avengers to stop AIM from acquiring technology that could make their synthoid army unstoppable. Parker will form a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow, and will also struggle with working as a team instead of going about his business solo.

In addition to the raid and hero, the update brings with it several new and improved systems, including Shipments, a power level increase, and gear upgrading.

The Shipments feature provides a new path to earn cosmetics, resources, and other items strictly through gameplay. Each Shipment costs 500 units and pulls from a collection of nearly 250 items. There's also a small chance of rewarding a premium outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn’t required to get the outfit, as you will automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments.

With the update, the maximum power level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Acquiring the best gear will require you to complete the game’s toughest challenge - the new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound.

The update also allows you to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item, with few exceptions.

You can also expect the game’s story to continue through the ongoing Avengers Initiative, an Echo enemies type, ongoing activities and events, per-hero weekly objectives, and the Hawkeye Nameplate Challenge.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PC, Stadia, and PlayStation and Xbox systems. Recently, Crystal Dynamics pulled XP boosts from the store making them earnable in-game only.