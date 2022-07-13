July's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games include Stray, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, more

Sony has revealed the inaugural lineup of games for PlayStation Plus, which will be available to play for Extra and Premium members starting July 19.

The month is headlined by the feline adventure game Stray, which makes its debut as part of the catalog.

Included this month is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, five Assassin’s Creed titles, and two Saints Row titles.

The Assassin's Creed titles are: Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry, and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.

The Saints Row titles are Re-Elected and Gat out of Hell.

Also included this month are Paw Patrol on a Roll, Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition, Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, Jumanji The Video Game, and ReadySet Heroes.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can enjoy classic games No Heroes Allowed (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP).

Many of the titles listed above should come as no surpise since a partial list of the games leaked on Sunday.