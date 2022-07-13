If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

GAMES GAMES GAMES

July's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games include Stray, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, more

Assassin's Creed games too.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Sony has revealed the inaugural lineup of games for PlayStation Plus, which will be available to play for Extra and Premium members starting July 19.

The month is headlined by the feline adventure game Stray, which makes its debut as part of the catalog.

Watch on YouTube

Included this month is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, five Assassin’s Creed titles, and two Saints Row titles.

The Assassin's Creed titles are: Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry, and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.

The Saints Row titles are Re-Elected and Gat out of Hell.

Also included this month are Paw Patrol on a Roll, Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition, Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, Jumanji The Video Game, and ReadySet Heroes.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can enjoy classic games No Heroes Allowed (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP).

Many of the titles listed above should come as no surpise since a partial list of the games leaked on Sunday.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch