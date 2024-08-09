Can't get enough Final Fantasy 7 remakes? This guy remade his own remake...in Little Big Planet 2

Are you a Final Fantasy 7 fan? Have you played a little too much of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, but still hunger to experience the ups and downs of Square Enix's beloved RPG one more time? I have some good news for you! A solo developer has recreated much of the remake in Little Big Planet 2.

This project, handled entirely by Jamie Colliver, has been a project of passion for years. Originally releasing a decade ago, this fan remake has been totally overhauled with the Wutai section of the game, new models, new animations, and more. This should now be the finished version of the Little Big Planet remake, having taken an additional 3.5 years of work, and now ready and waiting for you to try it out.

The entire process of creating the project has been uploaded on Colliver's YouTube channel, which you can check out for yourself. There's even a snazzy 15 minute trailer that presents many of the biggest moments all in one spot. Special shout out to the recreated FF7 OST, all done inside the Little Big Planet level creator.

The creator is so chuffed with this project that they've created a petition to have it included - somehow - in the third official entry into the FF7 remake trilogy. While probably a tad ambitious, 81 people have taken the time to sign it. I wonder how many signitures it would take for Square Enix to see it? I suppose there's only one way to know for sure.

This, to me, speaks to the creative capabilities of not only the Little Big Planet engine, but also the community which still toils away with the game. We may no longer be in the golden era of Little Big Planet, especially with the developer Media Molecule suffering layoffs in recent months, but the desire to create within its games still exists.

So here's to the creators like Colliver, willing to put in the graft and make something cool. If you've got a copy of Little Big Planet 2, check his FF7 remake out!