July's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games might include Final Fantasy 7 Remake, claims leaker

It looks like some more games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month have leaked online.

The leak comes from ResetEra user BlackBate, who as pointed out by VGC has a limited but accurate record of leaking details on Death Stranding Director's Cut, Skull and Bones, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. We already knew that the wonderful looking Stray was coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium when it launches, but it hasn't been entirely clear when and what kind of other games might come to the service.

Now, according to BlackBate, this month will see the addition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, as well as its DLC, Saints Row 4, and a number of Assassin's Creed games, including The Ezio Collection and Unity. All of which are set to arrive on July 19, alongside Stray.

Stray (which has already been confirmed)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade + Episode INTERmission

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

The full list of games BlackBate claims are coming to PlayStation Plus Extra/ Premium are:

BlackBate did note that this is "some" of the games that will be joining the service later this month, meaning there could be more if their leak is accurate. Final Fantasy 7 Remake in particular would be a pretty big addition to the service, and would help position it as more of a serious Game Pass competitor.

The new, revamped version of PlayStation Plus hasn't had the smoothest of rollouts so far, with irritating problems like being unable to play DLC that you own for PS3 games that you're streaming via the cloud.

On the other side of things, the new service could offer people the joy of game demos, but it's also yet to roll those out, so we'll have to wait and see if they're successful.