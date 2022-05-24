Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus Premium will not support DLC and add-on content when streaming a title.

This is according to a new PlayStation Plus guide posted on the PS Blog.

What this means is that if you have DLC for a PS3 game, you won't be able to play the additional content, and the only way to play PS3 games is through streaming. But this will also be the case with any streaming title.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, just one of the PS3 games confirmed to be coming with the new Plus, is one such game with DLC. It has four content packs spanning cosmetics and one that adds to the adventure. None of these will be playable when streaming the game.

However, PS4 games can be downloaded and which means they will support DLC. Granted, PS4 games can also be streamed, but you won't be able to play the DLC.

If you plan on subbing to the updated PlayStation Plus service, you will want to give Sony's gudie a read.

Those who have a PlayStation Now subscription are familiar with this already, but for those who aren't, it's just something to keep in mind.

Also, if you plan on streaming through your PC, there are minimum requirements to stream games through the PlayStation Plus Premium. You need to have at least Windows 7, 300 MB of available storage, and 2 GB of RAM.

For optimal performance, you will need the same as listed above along with a 3.5 GHz Intel Core i3 or 3.8 GHz AMD A10 or faster processor.

Launching June 13 in the Americas and June 22 in Europe, PS Plus Premium will include all the benefits you currently get with PlayStation Plus, as well as a library of 400 PS4 and PS5 games, classic games from PS1, PS2 and PSP, time-limited game trials, and PS3/PS4 game streaming.

The service will run you $17.99/€16.99/£13.49 a month, $49.99/€49.99/£39.99 for three months, or $119.99/€119.99/£99.99 a year.