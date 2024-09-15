Stay calm, OG Final Fantasy 7 fans, Remake Part 3 won't "betray" you, but like the first two, don't expect everything to go the way you think

It's still a bit unclear how Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will end, and the game's producer hasn't made that much clearer in a recent interview.

When Final Fantasy 7 Remake came out back in 2020, players who hadn't been spoiled by Square Enix's spoilerific trailers quickly discovered that the game actually wasn't a straight up remake, instead presenting things slightly differently. Some changes were more drastic than others, and this year's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth followed-up on that by offering some of its own differences (as well as keeping certain things mostly the same).

But because of the inconsistency around what is and isn't different, fans are obviously wondering how the as of yet untitled third game will pan out, and in a recent interview with Anime News Network, producer Yoshinori Kitase responded to players' questions around how much the story will differ.

"We do hear a lot of players' different conjectures, saying, 'Oh, how much will this story change from the original?' And I do want to comment that I don't think that's how it will be," Kitase said. "We've always kept the original in mind, and I don't think it's going to be a storyline that will betray the fans of the original [game]. But also, at the same time, [it's] been 27 years since the release of the original Final Fantasy VII.

"There are these things that we feel we can only do now in the remake project that can bring a new happiness, a new sort of feeling of satisfaction to the players playing this game now 27 years later. What this will entail exactly is something we hope players will experience soon."

Last month in a different interview Kitase also said that the third game will be "exactly what fans are looking for" which is definitely a bold claim, so let's hope Square Enix starts showing it off sometime soonish.