Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's producer promises that the final game will be "exactly what the fans are looking for" thanks to feedback Square Enix received for the first two

In a recent interview with the devs behind the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, the game's director expressed some bold feelings about the third and final part.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its follow-up Rebirth have been some of the most anticipated games for fans of the original game for many years, and all this time later we're getting closer and closer to the final part. Square Enix recently shared a two hour long behind the scenes look at Rebirth, which featured producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Hamaguchi, and both devs hyped up the last game to potentially an unobtainable standard. "When I think about the third and final game in the Remake trilogy, it really does fill me with excitement, and I have such great expectations toward it as well," Kitase said.

"I really hope the fans can have great expectations toward this game, and we will meet those expectations. We will definitely expand on and make the world of Final Fantasy 7 even bigger than it is now." The producer went on to say that feedback gained from the first two titles will be "reflected in the third game" and said that it will be "exactly what fans are looking for." That's quite the bold claim to make, but even if the game might be out sooner than you'd think, it's still likely a few years away.

Hamaguchi also put in his effort to hype up the game, possibly even more intensely than Kitase, saying: "The development team is hard at work as we speak, and we're going to make the game something that even beats any of the expectations that you have towards the game. I am absolutely confident that the third game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be one of the most loved, most popular games in the whole history of video games once again."

Look, I love Remake and Rebirth, but you might want to temper your expectations a bit. Final Fantasy 7 is obviously a hugely impactful title, but the times have changed. I'm hoping he's right, as I think Remake and Rebirth are more interesting than some doubters give them credit for, but let's all just settle down for the time being. Plus, I need the currently MIA Kingdom Hearts 4 to come out first anyway.