Final Fantasy 7 Remake's latest patch changes a version of the game's iconic final line, and fans don't get it

The latest patch for Final Fantasy 7 Remake has changed the English version of the iconic final line Aerith delivers in the game, and, naturally, that tweak has left a lot of FF fans scratching their heads.

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth set to arrive later this week - you can read our review of it here - now’s a good time to be finishing up an FF7 Remake playthrough just to get you back in an FF mood. Though, a lot of those who’ve been returning to the game have stumbled across a couple of minor tweaks its latest patch makes, with some players not being too happy about them.

The change to FF7 Remake that’s garnered the most attention on Twitter and ResetEra is a change to the English version of the game’s final line. Originally, this moment would see Aerith take a big look up and say “I miss it. The steel sky”, but following the patch, she now says the line “This sky... I don't like it” instead.

Fans of the dramatic lingo used in the former - and to be fair to them, that is some nice alliteration - are a bit disappointed by the replacement’s rather more mundane phrasing, while others are just a bit puzzled as to why the swap’s been made at all.

So, why has it? Well, the answer seems to be a simple one, bringing the line’s English translation more in line with its Japanese counterpart, which hasn’t been changed. So, you’re actually getting a slightly more faithful version of the scene, and one that may well mesh better with whatever’s set to go down in Rebirth.

OK, now I’ve got to talk about the other small change that this recent FF7 Remake patch made, likely for very similar reasons as outlined above. It’s a tweak to Tifa’s character model in the game’s Nibelheim flashback, and just by reading that, you’ve probably gotten a sense of the kinds of people who aren’t fans of it.

If you want to get an idea of what I mean by that last line, here’s a Twitter thread from our own Alex Donaldson that outlines the change and shows off some of the rather bizarre reactions to it from folks who definitely just care about video games being (checks notes) free from the tyranny of censorship.

In other FF7 Rebirth-related news, Square Enix has recently said that the full version of the game will look a bit nicer from a graphical perspective than its demo did when it was first released.