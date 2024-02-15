Worried about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's graphics after playing the demo? Square Enix says the final game will look better

After some fans have expressed concerns over Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's graphics from playing the demo, Square Enix has clarified the final game will look better.

Earlier this month, Square Enix released a demo for its highly anticipated sequel Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, following a showcase during a dedicated State of Play. Alex's hands-on preview came away quite glowing from the start of the game, but after everyone else got their hands on the demo, some felt that the graphics could be looking better. Thankfully, though, it doesn't look like you'll have to worry too much about it for much longer. The Japanese Twitter account for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth shared yesterday that an update is on the way for the demo, specifically catered to improving the image quality when choosing performance mode.

Quite importantly, the tweet also noted that this will also apply to the final release of the game, meaning those issues you might have with the game's graphics won't be there when you finally get to try out the full thing. Be careful, though, as alongside the demo, the game's final trailer also dropped, and it is absolutely loaded with spoilers. The demo is just the start of the game, so you'll be alright there, but it's worth being cautious all the same; I've also seen reports of the trophy list having been leaked, meaning if you're spoiler averse you might just want to log off for a while.

The fidelity issues weren't the only thing that players had a problem with, as a tiny bit of yellow paint caused way too much discourse on Twitter for something that ultimately isn't that big of a deal.

If you were looking to get yourself even more excited for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's release on February 29, there are some limited screenings of Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children coming up soon, though you might want to check quick in case tickets have sold out.