If you want to go in spoiler-free beware, the latest Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer is rich with narrative bombshells

If you're a hardcore Final Fantasy 7 fan, chances are you've already seen the fantastic new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer that was released late last night. However - if you have managed to miss it - you may want to stay away. This trailer, while interesting, is rich with spoilers and key moments that may be better appreciated on your initial playthrough.

With FF7 Rebirth launching on February 29, this trailer acts as one final injection of hype for the fanbase to go alongside the gleaming previews. It clearly pays homage back to the original and presents scenes that are tailor-made to get fans of the RPG classic excited. However, as this new trilogy has substantial narrative differences, it also shows off some huge new moments too.

We'll touch on some of those spoilers here, so if you really want to stay away from that sort of thing, now's a good time peace out!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Not only does the trailer show some moments between Zack - who should be dead at this point in the original story - chatting to characters like Aerith and Sephiroth, but that final shot especially appears to hint towards a major departure with one of the game's more devestating moments. It's a trailer filled to bursting with death flags, but given the fact that everyone who has played the original should know where this is going, it could also be a major fakeout.

The tricky thing is this sort of trailer is exactly what a good portion of the fanbase wants. It's a shocker that leaves us eager to speculate while taking us through some of the game's greatest hits. It's just that at the same time, it's possible your average joe who'd want to see these narrative bombs firsthand may lose that in the process. It's a tricky task, balancing marketing hype.

Will you be watching the trailer? Have you already seen it? What will the third game in the remake series be called? Let us know below!