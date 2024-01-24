Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children is coming to US cinemas, but not for long

To help get people excited for the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Square Enix is releasing Advent Children Complete in US theatres for the first time next month.

After a four year wait, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally releasing at the end of February, which will see the return of Cloud and co as they head out into the wider world of Gaia. In anticipation of its release, Square Enix announced yesterday that in collaboration with Sony Pictures and Fathom Events, it will be releasing Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children Complete in US cinemas. For those that don't know, Complete is essentially a director's cut of the film released four years after the original, improving in the visual quality, adding in smaller changes like more blood, and it's 26 minutes longer too.

If you're interested in catching this cut of the film in theatres, you'll need to get your tickets booked soon, as it's only available on two dates, February 21, which will screen the English dub of the film, and February 22, which will be the original Japanese voice cast, with English subtitles. The press release for the announcement stresses that those attending should make it there early, as there will be "exclusive introductory content, including a history of Final Fantasy 7 and its connection to Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children."

As well as that, gameplay from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be shown off, as well as "new interviews with Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children director and Final Fantasy 7 Remake creative director Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase, who will give unique insight into the production of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the remake project as a whole."

You can check through Fathom Events' website to see if the film will be shown in your local cinema and book tickets.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to release February 29, exclusively on PS5.