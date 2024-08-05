Your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Queen's Blood fixation will rear its head in the trilogy's final part, as the game's director confirms a 'revamped version' is in the works

Couldn't put Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's excellent card game Queens Blood down? Bad news, as it's coming back "even better" in the next entry.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had a whole lot of mini-games, for better or worse, but the one that stood above the rest was easily Queen's Blood. It's fast paced, it has tight mechanics, a jamming soundtrack that changes depending on how well you're doing, there was just too much to love about it. Best of all, there were players everywhere in the game, so you were never short on your next match. Queen's Blood is so popular in fact that some fans have asked for a real card game to be made, and in a recent appearance at the Otacon anime convention in the US, director Naoki Hamaguchi says he's even been asked to make it real.

"Actually I've been receiving so many requests," Hamaguchi shared. "Right now we are preparing a revamped or even better version of Queen's Blood for the next title of this series. So I hope to be able to share more in the near future." That's obviously going to be welcome news to fans of the minigame, though it also might count as a threat for anyone that struggled to take a break from it. Unsurprisingly, when the panel members were asked what their favourite minigames were, Queen's Blood came up a lot, so you can start to see why it's making a comeback.

The game producers reveal there is a future for Queens Blood in the next installment! pic.twitter.com/TQ1xTPItCX — neo 📸 Otakon (@neo_aoshi) August 3, 2024

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth only having been released in February of this year, we're likely still a ways out for any kind of announcement about the third and final entry in the trilogy (even if it might be out sooner than you think). Personally, I'm waiting on finally hearing more about Kingdom Hearts 4, and with D23, Disney's biggest fan event of the year, I'm hoping we'll be getting some news soon.