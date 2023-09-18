Marvel's Avengers is dirt cheap ahead of its delisting this month

In case you forgot, Marvel's Avengers is being delisted at the end of the month, so it's a good thing you can pick it up for the price of a coffee.

At the start of the year, Crystal Dynamics announced that support for Marvel's Avengers would be coming to an end September 30. Not only that, it also noted that you will no longer be able to purchase the game on digital storefronts. It will still be available physically, but only as long as there are still copies in stores, so whenever they run out, that's the lot. If you're someone that hasn't gotten round to playing it just yet despite saying, "yeah, I'll get to it eventually," there is a spot of good news. Over on Steam, the Definitive Edition of the game is 90% off, putting it at the very cheap price of £3.

Yes, admittedly the game is being delisted and support is ending because it was so poorly received across the board, but when it's that cheap you can't exactly go wrong. Understandably, you might not have a PC that can run it, so it's a good thing there's a sale on the PlayStation Store currently too. You'll also find a 90% off deal there, but the game's base price is more expensive, leaving it at a slightly more expensive price of £4.50. Oddly, though, the game isn't on sale on Xbox, so if that's your platform of choice you're out of luck.

While Crystal Dynamics had a bit of a rough time with Marvel's Avengers, it's still trucking along. In fact, it seems that it's making a return to the Tomb Raider series, with an announcement from last year confirming that Amazon Games will be publishing the next entry. A report also emerged earlier this year that Amazon Games had acquired the rights to Tomb Raider.