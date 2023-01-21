Marvel's Avengers development ceases with support to end this fall

Support for third-person, action-adventure game Marvel's Avengers will end this fall.

Crystal Dynamics made the announcement overnight. The studio said the decision to end development was made with its partners, and that now was the "right time" to make the change.

Marvel's Avengers - The Winter Soldier narrative trailer

The final update will release on March 31 with 2.8, where you will find Credits will no longer be purchasable. At that time, all Credit balances will convert into in-game resources.

Update 2.7, which added the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, is the last new content to be added to the game. No new cosmetics are coming to the Marketplace, and all final balance updates will occur in Update 2.8 in March.

Along with the end of development, the studio will also turn off the cosmetics Marketplace. On March 31, all the game’s Marketplace, Challenge Card, and Shipment cosmetic content will be available for free.

This means that if you own a copy of the game, every single Outfit, Takedown, Emote, and Nameplate from the Marketplace, Challenge Cards, and Shipments will be free from that date onwards.

While new content and customer support end on September 30, both single and multiplayer gameplay will continue to be available after that date. Multiplayer will still be accessible after support discontinues, and it will continue to require Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus.

The game will remain purchasable digitally until September 30, and at retail while supplies last. No new digital purchases of the game will be available after that date.

More information on the game's currentand future status can be found through the official blog post.

Marvel's Avengers released for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One on September 4, 2020, and on next-gen systems on March 18, 2021. The game received mixed reviews upon release with critics citing repetition, and technical issues as two of the main sticking points.

Following its release of the game, the team at Crystal Dynamics released a patch that addressed over 1,000 issues with the game.

While it was in active development, players received several free DLC packs containing additional characters and missions.