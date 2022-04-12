Lost Ark battle pass seemingly leaked in official PvP video

It looks like an upcoming battle pass has been accidentally revealed for Lost Ark, via a recently released PvP video on the official Youtube channel for the game. This feature, which is present in the Korean version of the game, has not yet been officially announced nor teased by Amazon Studios.

Spotted by Lost Ark forum user Canary, a symbol for the Lost Ark battle pass - named the Ark Pass - can be seen right above the Welcome Challenge icon near the mini-map in the top right corner of the screen.

The video also shows off several different players with class icons displayed in a PvP menu too, including some classes that aren’t in the western version of the game yet including the Reaper and Glavier. As such, if we assume that this is a super early version of the western version a decent amount of upcoming game updates may have been revealed accidentally.

But okay, let's step back and point out other explanations for this. English speaking players have been playing versions of the Korean version of the game with English translations for a while now. As such, it’s possible that the footage captured for this video is from that version of the game. That being said, if this video is being made to introduce the Western playerbase to PvP, why would they use any other version to showcase it?

The addition of a battle pass would fit into what the team at Amazon studios promised in a recent blog post in regards to updates coming to the game. They found that many players were still making their way through tier 1 and 2 content, so would be sure to provide other forms of updates aside from tier 3 raids. A battle pass, regardless of your thoughts on the feature, is something that all players could make use of.

What are your thoughts on this future addition? Do you think the addition of a battle pass is a good thing for Lost Ark? Let us know in the comments below!

