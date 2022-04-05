Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on all platforms

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now after it was released on 5th April 2022 across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This complete package has you play through all nine, main Luke Skywalker films in the Star Wars universe. Some of us have been waiting for nearly three years since it was first announced!

Like many other Lego video games, The Skywalker Saga is an action adventure title, where you're tasked with smashing through enemies and objects with your lightsaber, and finding collectibles as you go along. There's also going to be guaranteed charm and slapstick humour that the Lego video games are known for. Also, Skywalker Saga supports local co-op on all platforms, so you don't have to be alone when you're having fun as one of the hundreds of playable characters.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga standard edition

Many outlets are selling The Skywalker Saga thanks to the franchises' broad appeal. It would even make an excellent gift purchase for any gamer or Star Wars nerd in your life - especially to mark Star Wars day, aka May the fourth (be with you).

In the US, retailers are selling it for the RRP of $59.99 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop.

The cheapest place to secure a copy of the game in the UK is through 365games at £37.99, followed by Base for £38.85.

Also, ShopTo have the PC version of the game available on for just £30.85, a great price for a game packed with so much story. And although Argos are selling the game for standard retail price, each comes with an X-wing fighter Lego toy.

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga in the US:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4) - $59.99 at Best Buy

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Where to buy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in the UK

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition

With both the physical and digital deluxe editions of The Skywalker Saga, you get the base game but also multiple character pack DLCs, so you can play as even more fan favourites through the Star Wars story. However, physical editions include a mini Lego toy in most cases, great collectibles for big Star Wars fans everywhere.

For our US readers, the only current deluxe version you can currently purchase is a digital version for Xbox One and Series X|S, from Amazon for $69.99.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition in the US:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe (PS5) - $69.99 at Best Buy (sold out)

PlayStation 4

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe (PS4) - $69.99 at Best Buy (sold out)

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Where to buy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition in the UK:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

