Imaginative artist creates Mario Odyssey sculpture... using trash

First reported by Nintendo Life, it has come to light that one incredibly talented artist has taken it upon themselves to create a Super Mario Odyssey sculpture solely using trash and recyclables. Simply put, they've done an amazing job.

In a climate in which recycling is becoming increasingly more important, it's incredibly enlightening and heartwarming to see someone use their trash and utilise it for something outstanding. In this case, the amazing creation is a Super Mario Odyssey sculpture detailing the Odyssey ship and a very hungry piranha plant.

Shared in a video uploaded to YouTube by Studson Studio, which you can watch above, their video details all the progress they made while crafting the sculpture from start to finish. We see the talented creator collect their trash, mold their plastic recyclables, paint the whole thing, and more, before the final product finally comes to fruition.

It's really quite astounding to see the entire creation process, and see plastic dishes be turned into the Odyssey ship at large.

The finished thing, as showcased at the end of the video, is a slightly gruesome take on what actually occurs in Mario Odyssey. In this instance, we see Mario unfortunately being devoured by a Piranha Plant, and it is incredibly Mario meets Grizzly Tales for Gruesome Kids, if anyone even remembers that show.

This isn't Studson Studio's first endeavour, either. In fact, the creator hosts a dozen of craftily made sculptures on their YouTube. Notably, they've created the Majora's Mask Clock Tower, Howl's Moving Castle, and Nook's Cranny from trash. If you're a fan of Nintendo, Studio Ghibli, and even Shrek, Studson Studio has a creation to amaze just about anyone.

What do you think of these rad figurines and sculptures? I have to say, it must be pretty nice being able to make your own figurines from your rubbish, rather than spend a fortune on them. I can only dream of that talent!

That being said, if you do want your hands on a Mario figurine, Nintendo recently collaborated with LEGO to launch some cute characters, including Blue Shy Guy and Red Yoshi.