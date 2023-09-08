If you didn't listen to last week's show you might be confused as to why we're doing a Christmas episode in September. Well, Jim was goaded into it, so we're doing it. We also reserve the right to do another one when it's actually Christmas.

What constitutes a "Christmas Game" is even more wooly a concept than a "Christmas Movie", because examples of entire games themed around Christmas are few and far between. This is probably because game development takes longer, is harder, and is less likely to actually make a planned release date for the holiday season. And even if it did, it would have a very short window to make money in. So the idea of pitching a Christmas game is probably a laughable one in the halls of a game publisher. As is the idea of pitching a Die Hard game, probably, although given how much this industry runs on empty nostalgia we're probably about due another one of those.

Still, there are plenty of games with christmassy elements: winter levels, santa costumes, seasonal events. There are even examples of coverdisc games from decades past that were xmas versions of existing titles - think Christmas Nights Into Dreams, or Cannon Soccer. Unless you're old and decrepit like I am you won't remember what a coverdisc is, if so, it's sort of like a magazine with DLC.

So, what's the best Christmas Game according to our esteemed panel? To find out, you'll have to watch or listen to our show. Which, handily, is probably what you're here to do.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

Watch the video version here:

You could also simply read the summary below, if you're the sort of person who skips to the last page of a book (a wrongun, a reprobate, a Bad Seed).

Tom Orry

On the grounds that it has a snow level, Tom went with Super Mario Odyssey. Which was such a good pick that Kelsey chose it too, leading to our first ever Submission Clash.

Kelsey

However, Kelsey sensiblyhad a backup option just in case Tom did this, in the form of Cthulu Saves Christmas, an RPG Maker game about Chthulu saving Christmas.

Connor

Image credit: Blizzard

Connor went with World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade on the grounds that it has an entire in-game event, held annually, called The Feast of Winter Veil. Warcraft Christmas, essentially. And it's a time when the entire land lets smothered in gaudy decorations, and WoW players begrudgingly take some time off their usual soul-crushing grind to exchange gifts, or take part in some organised fun. If they can be bothered. What's more Christmassy than that?

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of the Best Games Ever Show.