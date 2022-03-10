Celebrate Mario Day with the best deals on Super Mario games, toys and more!Here are some of the best deals on Mar10 Day featuring one of gaming's biggest mascots.
Without question, one of video game's biggest mascots for the entire industry is Super Mario. And, on March 10th, Nintendo has pushed their beloved plumber to centre stage with an event called Mario (or Mar10) Day!
To celebrate, we've compiled some of the best discounts available on Mario games and toys. These are rarely discounted, so if they've been on your wishlist, now is definitely the time to add some joy from the bouncy Italian friend we all love.
US:
- Super Mario Odyssey - $47.65 at GameStop
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - $39.99 at Amazon
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $39.99 at GameStop
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 at GameStop
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 at Nintendo
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Set - $59.99 at Nintendo
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 at GameStop
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course - $47.99 at Amazon
- LEGO Super Mario Sumo Bro Topple Tower - $23.99 at Amazon
UK:
- Super Mario Odyssey - £36.99 at Argos
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £36.99 at Argos
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - £36.99 at Argos
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - £36.99 at Argos
- Super Mario Party - £36.99 at Argos
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - £36.99 at Argos
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate - £44.99 at Argos
- The Art of Super Mario Odyssey - £28.86 at Amazon
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Set - £30 at Amazon
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course - £32.98 at Amazon
- LEGO Super Mario Bros Sumo Tower - £17 at Argos
