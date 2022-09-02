VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.15: Best game with a wedding in it

I’ll come clean. I’m writing this well in advance of publication as I’m going on holiday. I usually spend literal minutes coming up with a brilliant way to segue into the topic of the week’s podcast. It is often very brilliant and hilarious.

The relationship between me and the podcast article is complicated. It’s not easy. It requires work for it to be the best it can be. You can’t just turn up and hope to have a great podcast article without trying your hardest.

Sometimes I even hold a little ceremony before I write the article, just to show how serious I am about writing it. It’s a big deal, so I have to make sure I’ve thought it through properly. But I’m not doing that today, because of the holiday reason I mentioned above – a holiday I’m taking after writing the article, which is in no way related to the topic of the podcast.

Welcome to the VG247 Best Games Ever Podcast, Episode 15: Best game with a wedding in it.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask while wondering what that intro was all about. Marriage, weddings, OK?! Get it now? It wasn’t labored at all. Anyway, this podcast, which is why you're on this page, is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (me and some others on VG247) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

We’ve got some details on the show’s content below (if you want to get a refresher before heading to the comments to make a wonderful, considered post or don’t want to listen but do want to know what games we picked), so if you want to avoid spoilers, don’t scroll past this fan-made creation of what Chris Bratt would look like if he was a Super Mario Odyssey Mario wedding Amiibo. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

The Best game with a wedding in it

This is the topic of Episode fifteen of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast. Here’s a rundown of who picked what.

Tom – Super Mario Odyssey

I think this is the best wedding scene in a video game, not only because of the journey to it on the Moon, but also the action sequences that follow and Peach's decision at the end of it all. Absolutely brilliant, and anyone who, for example, chooses a farming game over this is simply wrong.

Alex – Final Fantasy IX

This is Alex, resident JRPG fan/nerd. This definitely isn't Tom pretending to be Alex. Final Fantasy rules! All JRPGs are wonderful, but Final Fantasy IX is even more wonderful thanks to its wedding sequence. Turn-based weddings are the best!

Kelsey - Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is the stylised farming simulator that combines all of the best bits from games like Harvest Moon, Rune Factory, and more. In this sim, though, harvesting your crops and working tirelessly in the mines isn't all that there is to do. There's also 12 marriage candidates to choose from, get to know, and live happily ever after alongside until you divorce them so that you can marry another. You don't simply have to be a farmer, but you can be a serial wedder too.

