Nintendo’s recent financial report (via Gematsu) touted the fast-selling Nintendo Switch’s success, having sold over 92 million systems to date. That’s including 3.83 million Switch hardware units it sold in Q2.

Software sales are also thriving, with over 681 million games sold, 48.6 million of which were in the last sales quarter. Specific game lifetime sales were also shared, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe predictably taking the top slot with 38.74 million sold. Perhaps more amazing, though, is the #2 slot being Animal Crossing: New Horizons at 34.85 million, a game that’s only a year and a half old. Rounding out the top 10 is Ring Fit Adventure at 12.21 million, an encouraging number for a game that’s priced above normal retail thanks to a pack-in accessory.

The full top 10 is here:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 38.74 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 34.85 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 25.71 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 24.13 million Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield – 22.64 million Super Mario Odyssey – 21.95 million Super Mario Party – 16.48 million Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.83 million Splatoon 2 – 12.68 million Ring Fit Adventure – 12.21 million

Elsewhere in the report, sales of newer games were revealed, with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD leading the pack of fresh game at 3.6 million. Also appearing for the first time is New Pokémon Snap at 2.19 million and Mario Golf: Super Rush at 1.94 million. Finally, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury continues to sell, with 7.45 million units moved to date.

Though the Nintendo Switch continues to see sales growth, hardware sales have slowed down considerably thanks to the ongoing chip shortage. Still, it seems like Switches are getting in the hands of gamers regardless.