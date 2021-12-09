Best Nintendo Switch deals for December 2021: Consoles, games and accessoriesIncluding Switch OLED, Switch Lite and standard console bundles.
Nintendo’s current Switch console continues to sell like hot cakes, and because they are comparatively lower in price against the PS5 and Xbox (or even gaming PCs!), it means there’s great bang for your buck here. It also helps that Nintendo makes some of the most memorable and family-friendly games, featuring their beloved mascots, that can’t be found anywhere else.
Best Nintendo Switch Console deals
You can often expect to find a few decent Switch console deals, with the console perhaps bundled with a game and/or membership to Nintendo’s Switch online service. You can get a great bundle that includes a colourful Switch Lite with the relaxing community game Animal Crossing at ShopTo. The shiny new OLED model bundled with Pikmin 3 Deluxe at Game is also an excellent choice if you plan on playing mobile and using the brighter screen. Keep an eye out on this page for all things Switch, as we’ll keep updating it as deals come and go.
UK:
- Nintendo Switch OLED console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £320 at Game
- Nintendo Switch Lite console (in coral) with Animal Crossing and Switch Online 3 months subscription - £248.85 at ShopTo
- Nintendo Switch Lite console (in turquoise) with Animal Crossing and Switch Online 3 months subscription - £248.85 at ShopTo
- Nintendo Switch console with Pikmin 3 Deluxe - £270 at Game
- Nintendo Switch console with Animal Crossing - £300 at Very
- Nintendo Switch console with Mario Golf: Super Rush - £290 at Game
- Nintendo Switch console with Ring Fit Adventure - £310 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8, Pokemon Shining Pearl & 3 months Switch Online membership - £300 at Game
US:
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition - $300 at Amazon
Best Switch game deals
Switch game reductions are less frequent compared to other platforms, but if you know where to look, you can save a small amount on some great titles- a slow but gradual way to help build your library. This month, Currys has discounted heaps of Switch titles, so if you're planning on buying multiple games such as Super Mario Maker 2 or Zelda: Link's Awakening, this is a great way to save some money. Over in the US, many Mario games are discounted right now too, including New Super Mario Bros. U.
UK:
- Metroid Dread - £37 at Currys
- Super Mario Maker 2 - £37 at Currys
- Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Snap - £37 at Currys
- Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury - £37 at Currys
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening - £37 at Currys
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - £37 at Currys
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - £37 at Currys
- Super Mario Odyssey - £37 at Currys
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £37 at Currys
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Shield - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu - £37 at Currys
- Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee - £37 at Currys
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - £37 at Currys
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - £37 at Currys
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - £37 at Currys
- Sonic Colours Ultimate - £25 at Amazon
- Warioware: Get It Together - £30 at Amazon
US:
- Zelda: Breath of the WIld - $40 at GameStop
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $50 at GameStop
- Super Mario Odyssey - $50 at GameStop
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $50 at GameStop
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $40 at GameStop
- Pokemon Sword - $45 at GameStop
- Kirby Star Allies - $45 at GameStop
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $45 at GameStop
- Sonic Colours Ultimate - $22.65 at Amazon
Best Switch accessories deals
No Switch console is complete without additional accessories. With the range of excellent local multiplayer games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you're going to need an extra controller. We've chosen some of the best quality third-party controllers that'll help round out your Switch, as well as carry cases to protect your console. We've also selected the best memory card options to ensure you always have space available to download the latest titles from the Nintendo eShop. It's always better to have room handy whenever a new title's released, or if a game you've had your eye on goes on sale.
Over at Jelly Deals, you can also shop the best stylus for your Nintendo Switch, great for when using the touchscreen features and so you won't get finger marks on your screen. Jelly Deals has also rounded up the best power banks for your Nintendo Switch, so you'll never run out of battery while playing on the go.
UK:
- PowerA Apex Legends wireless controller - £29.99 at Amazon
- SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card - £17.19 at Amazon
- Orzly Switch carry case - £14.67 at Amazon
US:
- SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card - $17.29 at Amazon
- RDS Switch carry case - $14.99 at Best Buy
- PowerA Animal Crossing wireless controller - $34.99 at GameStop
- PowerA Fusion Pro wireless controller - $79.99 at Best Buy
Remember to bookmark this page in case anything new comes along as we’re always keeping an eye out on the latest deals. And if you double-dip in your gaming habits, be sure to check out our PS5 Deals hub and our dedicated Xbox Deals page too. There’s also the Jelly Deals Twitter feed that’s ready to ping with the latest finds across gaming deals.