Nintendo’s current Switch console continues to sell like hot cakes, and because they are comparatively lower in price against the PS5 and Xbox (or even gaming PCs!), it means there’s great bang for your buck here. It also helps that Nintendo makes some of the most memorable and family-friendly games, featuring their beloved mascots, that can’t be found anywhere else.

Best Nintendo Switch Console deals

You can often expect to find a few decent Switch console deals, with the console perhaps bundled with a game and/or membership to Nintendo’s Switch online service. You can get a great bundle that includes a colourful Switch Lite with the relaxing community game Animal Crossing at ShopTo. The shiny new OLED model bundled with Pikmin 3 Deluxe at Game is also an excellent choice if you plan on playing mobile and using the brighter screen. Keep an eye out on this page for all things Switch, as we’ll keep updating it as deals come and go.

UK:

US:

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition - $300 at Amazon

Best Switch game deals

Switch game reductions are less frequent compared to other platforms, but if you know where to look, you can save a small amount on some great titles- a slow but gradual way to help build your library. This month, Currys has discounted heaps of Switch titles, so if you're planning on buying multiple games such as Super Mario Maker 2 or Zelda: Link's Awakening, this is a great way to save some money. Over in the US, many Mario games are discounted right now too, including New Super Mario Bros. U.

UK:

US:

Best Switch accessories deals

No Switch console is complete without additional accessories. With the range of excellent local multiplayer games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you're going to need an extra controller. We've chosen some of the best quality third-party controllers that'll help round out your Switch, as well as carry cases to protect your console. We've also selected the best memory card options to ensure you always have space available to download the latest titles from the Nintendo eShop. It's always better to have room handy whenever a new title's released, or if a game you've had your eye on goes on sale.

Over at Jelly Deals, you can also shop the best stylus for your Nintendo Switch, great for when using the touchscreen features and so you won't get finger marks on your screen. Jelly Deals has also rounded up the best power banks for your Nintendo Switch, so you'll never run out of battery while playing on the go.

UK:

US:

Remember to bookmark this page in case anything new comes along as we’re always keeping an eye out on the latest deals. And if you double-dip in your gaming habits, be sure to check out our PS5 Deals hub and our dedicated Xbox Deals page too. There’s also the Jelly Deals Twitter feed that’s ready to ping with the latest finds across gaming deals.