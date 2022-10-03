If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon Zero Dawn, another game less than 10 years old, is reportedly being remade for PS5

Just when you thought The Last of Us Part 1 was the least necessary remake in recent history.
Recent reports have suggested that a remake of Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is on its way, just five years after the original game was released.

The report comes from MP1st, who claim that “a source close to the situation” has declared that Horizon Zero Dawn is being remade for PS5. It’s not yet clear, according to MP1st, whether this will be a remake or remaster.

In case you already forgot what Horizon Zero Dawn looks like, catch the trailer here.

However, details were reportedly revealed that included an improved lighting system, overhauled textures, and enhanced animations. There’ll also supposedly be better character models to bring the title up to speed with its successor, Horizon Forbidden West.

Beyond that, MP1st also reports the remake (or remaster) will have better accessibility options available, and different graphic modes to choose from.

Horizon Zero Dawn was privy to a performance patch that allowed the PS5 to run the title at a stable 60fps, although, there is yet to be a port of the game that allows it to make the most of the PS5’s hardware and DualSense controller.

Following MP1st’s report, VGC and Gematsu also corroborated the rumours via their own sources. Additionally, VGC reports that the Horizon series may expand into multiplayer. After co-op failed to make it into Zero Dawn or Forbidden West, Guerrilla are supposedly saving the feature for a future project, which VGC’s source believes to be Horizon 3 or spin-off.

That said, in my humble opinion, is a remake or remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn really necessary in this instance? I understand bringing the game to PS5, but a remake of a game that has only just turned five years old seems very unnecessary to say the least. Remember when we thought The Last of Us Part 1 was unnecessary? You could say that this one thorughly takes the cake, but maybe Guerilla and Sony will surprise us.

I think many of us would rather see Sony fund new IP’s, or perhaps finally give Bloodborne the TLC its fans are longing for, but it is what it is. What do you reckon to the reports that Horizon Zero Dawn is being remade?

