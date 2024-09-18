Aloy there matey, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered looks to have been rated, giving you the chance to re-enjoy another not at all old game

Stop me if you've heard this before. There's a game that's so not old even dickheads in their early to mid twenties like me clearly remember it coming out and being able to buy it without necessarily having to beg our parents, and it's seemingly getting a remaster.

This time, the game is Horizon Zero Dawn, with an ESRB listing looking to have leaked that PlayStation and Guerilla Games are set to release a thing that only came out in 2017 and to PC in 2020 again. Why? No idea, but this does come not long after the reveal of that not at all expensive PS5 Pro.

As of writing, the listing is still up, and it suggests that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - something that's previously been rumoured to be coming - will be arriving on PS5 and PC at some point before the end of time, or to put that last bit in less cheeky terms, there's no release date specified.

In case you've somehow had your memory erased in the past few years, here's a recap of what the game's about from the ESRB: "This is an action/role-playing game in which players assume the role of a hunter (Aloy) surviving through a post-apocalyptic world. Players guide Aloy as she learns to hunt robotic creatures and animals in the wild. Aloy uses arrows, spears, and explosive traps to injure and kill machines, boar, and occasional human enemies.

Oh, and it's important to remember that "animals and humans emit small puffs of red blood when struck, the game contains a line where someone mentions pornography, and - look away kids - "the word 'sh*t' appears in the text/dialogue." Phwoar, sounds pretty heavy and devastating to me.

One can assume that a big part of remastering Horizon would be to give it some extra graphic sheen, but does it really need it? Do any games, aside from maybe the kind that came out in 2002, ever really need that? Probably not, but hey, as I alluded to earlier, a HZD with some extra bells and whistles sounds like the kind of thing that might be used to help push a swanky upgraded console when it arrives in November.

Sony hasn't confirmed either this remaster being a thing or a PS5 Pro, though, so we'll have to wait and see if an official annoucement arrives. While you wait, why not marathon The Last of Us, The Last of Us Remastered, and The Last of Us Part I, after inventing that thing the Men In Black use to wipe people's minds first, so you can try to forget some of the plot in between.