What's the best game everyone says you should hate but is actually good?

The Best Games Ever podcast is a game show where three totally normal and socially acceptable panellists have to find the best game in a peculiar category such as "Best game with a breakfast buffet," or "Best game with loads of vandalism." They have to pitch their pick to our host, Jim, who uses his power to decide the winner. But there's a lot of office politics, backstabbing, and meta-gaming going on which makes this mild-mannered panel game fraught with real danger.

These days the overwhelming consensus about a game can act as this great opinion hammer, used by the masses to beat down the oddballs, wildcards, and those with loud voices and poor taste. With review scores aggregated together into one gleaming numerical figure, games can be effectively ranked with a superscore that'll be chiselled into its tombstone forever. A positive score may be a gleaming eulogy, whereas a negative one traps a game in an eternal cycle of being bashed on.

But there are misses! Games that weren't loved, or perhaps still aren't loved, but are really good! You probably have one or two personal faves that fall into this category. A lot of this stuff is personal taste after all, what may work for you may not work for thousands of other perfectly sane gamers out there. The result, a pantheon of underdogs. Games that may not have the gleam of all-time classics in the eyes of the many, but are gems in the hands of the few.

What, then, is the best game that is actually good despite loads of people hating on it? Does it sound a little bit like garfield? To find out, watch or listen to our esteemed panel argue about it for like an hour via your preferred media slop medium below!

Watch the video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

Just because someone on Twitter says a game is bad doesn't mean it's bad The video is right here, in which you can see all of our real life homes and judge our interior fashion choices.

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".