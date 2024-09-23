Is PlayStation's State of Play going to show more than just PS4 to PS5 remasters? Watch it here to find out

The next PlayStation State of Play is upon us. Sony has officially confirmed the date and time of its next showcase. We’ve been expecting the September event for some time now, and you'll be able to watch it right here.

This is going to be the first State of Play following the recent reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro, whose $700 price tag, and lack of any major upcoming releases to take advantage of its upgraded hardware, left most of us scratching our heads (though some will get one anyway).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sony has confirmed in a blog post that this September State of Play will be kicking off on September 24 at 11PM BST, that's 3PM PT, 6PM ET and 12AM CEST. You’ll be able to watch it on the official PlayStation Twitch, and YouTube channels. We'll add the link to the livestream right above this text as soon as we spot that it's live, so all you'll need to do once it's there is click play and boom, video games.

Sony says the broadcast will last for over 30 minutes and feature "news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world."

Thanks to recent leaks, we do know a few of the announcements we can expect at this month’s State of Play. For one, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was recently rated by the ESRB, meaning it’s all but confirmed to be among the show’s reveals. Another remaster of a PS4 game is reportedly also part of the line-up.

State of Play returns tomorrow!



Watch live at 11pm BST on September 24 for news and updates on over 20 titles: https://t.co/rvA0lrbJsy pic.twitter.com/le2R7scTLN — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 23, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to a few reports (and social media hints), Sony is gearing up to announce a Days Gone remaster, also for PS5. We know nothing about the two of these, beyond their existence, but it’s safe to assume PlayStation’s suite of accessibility options will be present in both games, not to mention a few other graphical and performance enhancements.

Check back later for our coverage of the biggest reveals from this State of Play and let us know what you're hoping to see from it below!