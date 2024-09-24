Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is real, and it's coming October 31

For months now, rumours of several remasters of first-play PlayStation games being in the works have been doing the rounds. The games referenced in said rumours aren’t classics many of us hoped would be get a fresh coat of paint for PS5, but PS4 games that are barely old enough to deserve a re-release, let alone a remaster.

Nevertheless, the Sony that brought us multiple remasters and re-releases of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 is taking the same approach with other recent titles in its back catalogue, and it’s officially Horizon Zero Dawn’s turn.

Tonight’s State of Play showcase lifted the veil off Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, an enhanced version of the PS4 original, which only launched in 2017 (before it came to PC in 2020), and it'll be in the hands of PC and PS5 players as soon as October 31, 2024.

We were reminded of this remaster’s existence just last week, when an ESRB rating for the game surfaced, leading everyone to scratch their heads. Of course, if you’ve been keeping up with recent news, this isn’t the only in-development remaster of a PS4 game we learned about this week.

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of PlayStation’s most successful new IPs. The game started a new franchise for the platform, received a sequel in Horizon Forbidden West, and even a Lego off-shoot with the upcoming Horizon Lego Adventures, which brings the series to Switch for the first time.

A third mainline Horizon is very likely in the works at developer Guerrilla Games, and there are reports of a live service, multiplayer off-shoot set in the same universe, too.