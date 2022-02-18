Horizon Forbidden West Inventory Pouch Upgrades: Where do I find Peccary, Jays, other animals?

It’s not just machines Aloy is great at hunting. To make the most of your time in Horizon Forbidden West, you will need to hunt a variety of conventional animals like Peccary, Jays, Rabbits, and various other critters to grab the resources necessary to craft and upgrade your pouch and inventory space.

Here’s everything you need to know about the system, as well as where to find a few of the more elusive animals.

How does hunting animals work in Horizon Forbidden West?

Alongside the more fantastical parts, Aloy needs familiar materials like leather, feathers, and bones to craft her pouch upgrades.

To get them, she needs to hunt small creatures throughout the open world of the Forbidden West.

While it might look like decoration at first, Horizon’s world is teeming with life, and all you need to do to see it, is activate your focus.

Hold R3 to bring up the focus view and you will see the illuminated shapes of animals in the undergrowth. Hunt them with your bow as you would anything else and you can salvage valuable parts from them.

Different animals are found in different areas of the map, and some early upgrades need resources you can’t get until later in the game.

How do I find rare animal materials in Horizon Forbidden West?

Some animal parts are rarer than others. Things like Bones, Feathers, Hide, and Pristine items only appear occasionally when you take out a critter.

If you're searching for a less common part, you will have to track down multiples of the same animal and pay attention to the color of the icon when you hit them - blue or purple will indicdate a particularly rare find.

Where do I find Peccary in Horizon Forbidden West?

Despite being used in early-game upgrades, Peccary can’t be found until into the mid-game of Horizon Forbidden West.

Peccary are located primarily in the Shining Wastes in the middle of the map and the Stillsands in the south.

You will have to get across the mountains to the west of Plainsong during a story mission to access these areas.

Where do I find Jays in Horizon Forbidden West?

Jays are very small, but can be highlighted by your focus in the area east of Barren Light as well as the Cinnabar Sands area past the border.

Where do I find rabbits in Horizon Forbidden West?

Rabbits can be found in the woods in the Oseram controlled area east of Barren Light.

They don’t pop up very often, and are rarer than raccoons and the like. But use your focus, keep walking around, and some should appear.

How do I set up jobs in Horizon Forbidden West?

The easiest way to find any of these creatures is to set up a job in your quest log.

When you’re at an upgrade workbench and don’t have the resources you need, press Triangle.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This adds markers to your map and a job to your quest log with locations where you can find the items you need.

If you’re ever caught short, this is the easiest in-game way to find the missing ingredients.

For more on the systems and mechanics of Aloy's equipment, check out our full Horizon Forbidden West guide.