Horizon Forbidden West on an PC wipes the floor with a PS5 (as it should)

Horizon Forbidden West just arrived on PC, along with its Burning Shores expansion. Forbidden West is only the latest PlayStation 5 first-party title to make the jump to PC, but this is a special release, thanks to its implementation of leading Nvidia tech.

DLSS is the big news here, particularly DLSS 3’s frame generation technology, which brings a new dimension to the discussion of framerate and resolution. Jim tested the game using an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super - an upper-midrange GPU. As part of the RTX 40 Series line-up, of course, the 4070 Super gets full access to the latest DLSS advancements.

Even without using upscaling, Forbidden West has a well-optimised PC port that you can run without compromising on framerate or resolution. But you can do even better, and that’s where DLSS can really push it into territory that’s years ahead of PS5. As you can see in the video, Jim ran the game natively, using DLSS upscaling, and later with frame generation. When you see the game maxed out and running as smooth as it does, it honestly feels like cheating.

Forbidden West Complete Edition is a fantastic showcase in its own right, but even more so when you factor in Nvidia’s other bits of superb technology, such as Reflex, and G-Sync - all of which are supported in the PC release on day one.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on the same MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super that Jim used to play the game, you can do so at Ebuyer.