Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition heads to PC this March

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will head to PC on March 21.

Available for pre-purchase, the Complete Edition includes bonus content alongside the Burning Shores expansion.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - Features Trailer | PC Games Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - Features Trailer

Here’s what you get:

Burning Shores expansion

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)

Two Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

The PC version features unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings, and performance-enhancing technologies like Nvidia DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation. AMD FSR and Intel XeSS are also supported along with image-enhancing Nvidia DLAA and DirectStorage for quick loading times.

Gameplay is supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide, and 48:9 resolutions with compatibility for triple-monitor setups.

It allows for customizable mouse and keyboard controls and features controller support, including Steam Input support and PlayStation DualSense controllers.

In the coming weeks, more details regarding the system requirements will be shared.

Head over to Steam or the Epic Games Store to pre-purchase or wishlist the game.