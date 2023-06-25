Horizon Forbidden West DLC now has a lovely tribute to the late Lance Reddick

Following the passing of actor Lance Reddick earlier this year, Guerrilla Games has added a tribute into Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion.

The actor, known for roles in the Destiny and John Wick series, passed away in March of this year at the age of 60. Fans at the time paid tribute to the late actor by paying a visit to Commander Zavala, the character Reddick played for nine years, in the main location he is found in Destiny 2. Reddick of course also appears in the Horizon series, including the sequel released last year, Horizon Forbidden West. On Friday, June 23, Guerrilla shared that it had added a memorial to Reddick you can find in the game's Burning Shores DLC, which released earlier this year.

In honor of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all.



Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly. pic.twitter.com/PXiba7H3SR — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) June 23, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"In honour of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all," reads a tweet from Guerrilla showing the memorial. "Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly."

Fans had spotted this memorial prior to Guerrilla sharing it on its own Twitter account (thanks, Push Square), with many noting how they had not seen it on their original playthroughs. It's possible the memorial was added as part of the 1.26 update that was released on June 20.

Reddick portrayed Sylens in the Horizon series, who appeared in both the first game and the sequel, an antagonist and scholar that founded the militaristic cult Eclipse.

Destiny developer Bungie also paid tribute to the actor in a post earlier this year, noting that there are still performances of him as COmmander Zavala that are yet to come. Reddick was also set to play Hellboy in Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a new game adaptation of the classic comics revealed last year.