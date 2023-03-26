Bungie pays tribute to Lance Reddick, sharing the actor has "performances yet to come"

Following the passing of actor Lance Reddick, Bungie has shared that there are still "performances yet to come," in Destiny 2.

Last week came the unfortunate news that Reddick had passed away, having appeared in a number of beloved series like The Wire, John Wick, Fringe, Guerilla Games' pair of Horizon games, and notably as Commander Zavala in the Destiny series. Live service games are obviously a living, breathing thing, meaning that there are regular updates, often with more pieces of story. In a recent blog post from Bungie, the developer shared a tribute to Reddick, and noted that there are still performances of his to come in Destiny 2.

pic.twitter.com/csXjKcMOJy — Bungie (@Bungie) March 17, 2023

"As the voice of Commander Zavala—the stalwart commander of the Vanguard—Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself," reads the post. "For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala’s presence, bolstered by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility… As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance brought to the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him.

"For now, we will honour his presence through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime. We are deeply saddened by his passing but so thankful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones."

Following the news that Reddick had passed, many players gathered where Zavala resides in the game to pay tribute to him. He was a very popular character in the community, but more importantly Reddick was an avid player himself, often engaging with fans in fun and silly ways, whether through reading fanfiction in character, or simply by playing the game.

We'll also hear Reddick with one last performance as Sylens in Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming Burning Shores expansion, which releases next month, April 19.