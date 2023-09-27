Horizon Forbidden West, once PS4/PS5 exclusive, comes to PC early 2024

Today, Sony officially announced Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PS5, as well as PC. The game arrives October 6 on PS5, with PC to follow early 2024.

The news was shared on the PlayStation Blog, which detailed everything you can expect from this release. There's nothing out of the ordinary there, however. The Complete Edition includes the base game, as well as the Burning Shores DLC.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It also comes with the digital soundtrack, digital art book, the Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book, as well as several in-game items.

The bonuses are the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, as well as extra poses and face paint for the Photo Mode. All of that will run you $70 / €60.

While this is the first time we're getting confirmation of the date, the existence of the Complete Edition was recently leaked by Singapore's rating board. Following that, reputable leaker billbil-kun said that it would also arrive on PC in a matter of weeks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

They weren't quite on the money there, as the PC version is instead going to land sometime in early 2024. Today's announcement didn't share much about the PC release, only that it's being developed by PlayStation-owned Nixxes Software. The game is available to wishlist right now on Steam and The Epic Games Store.

While Horizon Forbidden West was fairly well-received at launch, it suffered from the same problems most modern open-world games do. The game was also quickly overshadowed by the release of Elden Ring just a few days later.