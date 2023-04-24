Guerrilla subtly confirms a new Horizon game as its studio director moves on

To the surprise of no one, Guerrilla Games has basically confirmed that another Horizon game starring Aloy is on the way.

Earlier today Guerrilla Games shared a blog post announcing that studio director and executive producer Angie Smets is leaving the developer after 20 years to join PlayStation Studios as head of development strategy. The post obviously wished Smets well in her new role, but it also pretty nonchalantly confirmed that Aloy will be returning for another Horizon game at some point. "We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project," reads the post.

Smets also offered a little goodbye message in the post, writing, "These past two decades at Guerrilla have been an absolute dream. I feel privileged to have worked alongside some of the smartest and coolest people in the industry. I'm so grateful for everything I've learned alongside all the other Guerrillas. We have accomplished so much as a team, and I'm incredibly proud of all the games we've shipped together."

Management has also had a shift with Smets leaving, with Joel Eschler now co-studio director and production designer, Hella Schmidt as co-studio director and general manager, and Jan-Bart Van Beek as co-studio director and art director.

We already knew that an online spin-off project was in development, but up to now another game starring Aloy was technically up in the air. This obviously isn't that shocking though, considering these games are quite successful. Unsurprisingly the post doesn't go into any more detail than that, and the Burning Shores DLC only just launched, so definitely keep in mind that it will be a while before a more formal announcement.

Burning Shores is obviously some impressive looking DLC, but it did leave the question of whether that quality was important enough to only release it on PS5.