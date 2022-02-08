Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights seemingly out this year, according to WarnerMedia CEO

It appears both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights are still slated for release this year.

That's according to a tweet from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar while discussing Warner's latest financial results.

Gotham Knights has had a 2022 date attached to it for a while after originally being slated for a 2021 release, but it's nice to have confirmation, especially considering the publisher's other DC Universe game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is rumored to have been delayed into 2023.

In development with WB Games Montreal, in the game, Batman is dead so it's up to Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to protect Gotham City. The open-world game sees the heroes join forces to take on Mr. Freeze in one of several Villain encounters found within the city. It can be played solo or two-player co-op. There will be a variety of abilities, weapons, and combat moves to take down foes. Just know the stronger you get, the stronger your enemies will get.

Gotham Knights will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Hogwarts Legacy was another game originally slated for a 2021 release that was pushed into 2022. Announced in September 2020, the open-world RPG is in development with Avalanche ans is set during the 1800s.

In it, your character is a student who "holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart." You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. During your time at Hogwarts, you will make friends, battle Dark wizards, and decide the fate of the wizarding world.

It is coming to PS5, alongside PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.