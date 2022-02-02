Rocksteady's upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed into 2023, according to a new report.

The news comes from Bloomberg which cites sources familair with the matter. A reason for the reported delay was not provided.

Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at DC FanDome 2020, the game was originally slated to release sometime this year.

The story in the game follows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an "impossible mission to save Earth" and kill the world’s DC Super Heroes.

Featuring an original narrative set within an open-world Metropolis, the game puts the four DC Super-Villains on a "collision course" with invading aliens and DC Super Heroes who are now hell-bent on destroying the city they once vowed to protect.

All the while, the squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance.The action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. If playing single-player, you can switch between characters at will as with multiplayer.

Each member of the squad will have unique movesets with traversal abilities along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.