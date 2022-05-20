Here's how Pokemon GO trainers can get exclusive bonus items from Prime Gaming

Pokemon Go trainers who also happen to be Amazon Prime members can now claim exclusive Pokemon GO bundles through Prime Gaming. Starting in May 2022, the bundles are available now and are packed with bonus in-game items such as Poke-Balls, Max Revives and more. This month's Pokemon GO Bundle includes 30x Pokeballs, 5x Max Revives and 1x Star Piece.

This is all thanks to Prime Gaming and Niantic, who have teamed up to bring Pokemon Go trainers with an active Amazon Prime membership or Prime Video membership (depending on your location) extra in-game content up until at least July 2022.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here, or click the Try Prime button, which is positioned above the active Pokemon GO bundle.

The Pokemon GO app is available on iOS and Android so if you haven't played before or want to give it another try, you can download it via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

How to claim the Prime Gaming Pokemon GO bundle

Once you're signed into your Amazon Prime membership, you can claim the offer and you'll receive a code in a pop-up message.

You can redeem the code in two different ways: either by signing into your Pokemon Go account and entering the code via the Niantic website, or Android users can redeem it in-game by tapping the Poke Ball menu, followed by the Shop icon and entering your code in the text code under Promos and tapping Redeem. The in-game redeem method is not available for iOS users so you'll need to opt for the first route.

Make sure you redeem the code before it expires as the codes will expire 5 business days after each offer ends. You can also only redeem the code once.

Once you've redeemed the code, you should see a message saying the in-game items have been successfully added to your inventory and they are then yours to keep and use, even if your Prime membership ends or your free trial expires.

If you have no plans to stay subscribed to Amazon Prime, make sure you cancel your subscription before the 30 days are up so you're not charged. However Pokemon GO goodies aren't just all that Amazon Prime has to offer and there are plenty of great reasons why it's worth being an Amazon Prime member. Not only is Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up in July where you'll have access to thousands of deals exclusive to Prime members, you can also get free games each month through Prime Gaming, enjoy free next day delivery and so much more.

