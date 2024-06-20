Sorry, long-suffering Helldivers 2 spear lovers, after being briefly fixed, it's now causing crashes

Look, make sure you've got some tissues ready before you read this. Helldivers 2's poor spear. Up until the game's most recent updates, the aiming on it was broken, and a loyal legion who love stabbing stuff spent ages praying and badgering Arrowhead to fix it for them. The developer did. But now the poor spear's back in the doghouse.

If you're out of the loop, Arrowhead's been busy working on a bunch of issues that've popped up since the game's most recent patch, including enemy spawn rates and ship modules that aren't doing what they say on the tin. The spear, sadly, is the latest addition to that list.

What's up with it this time? Well, something a bit differennt to the aiming issues that afflicted it before - it's now been linked to some crashes folks have been getting.

If you head over the the game's subreddit, you'll see devastated spear lovers lamenting that they've started getting a bunch of crashes to desktop during missions for which they've selected it as their means of killing stuff.

Thankfully, Arrowhead's already aware of the issue and working on a fix, with community manager Twinbeard having replied as much to folks raising the problem on the Helldivers 2 Discord server. "Yeah, there are crashes affiliated with the Spear right now," they told one of the sad spear folk, "We're looking into it. Seems the Spear is cursed."

Yep, cursed, that's the point we're at with this beleaguered bayonet. If you've elected to swap out your spear for a loadout featuring a ballistic shield while you wait for a fix, you'll be glad to know that the issues folks have been reporting with that - such as it mucking up aiming and causing instakills by being knocked back into people, you'll be glad to know Twinbeard asserted that they believe Arrowhead has a fix for that "in the works" too.

So, yeah, there you go. Sorry spear lovers, I'm sure it'll work perfectly for more than a few days at some point before the end of time.