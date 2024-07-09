Don't worry, even Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead's CEO has joined the campaign against patching out its lifesaving mid-air salutes

While there's still very much an MO to be getting on with in Helldivers 2 - in fact, the latest one is set to end in just over an hour's time as of writing - one discovery has been attracting a lot of attention in the community over the past day or so. It's the lifesaving mid-fall emote, and even Arrowhead's CEO thinks it's cool.

As we reported yesterday, while the ability to emote while flying through the air has been a known thing in the game for a few months, the fact that making your diver go rigid by adopting a pose like doing a salute or offering a hug can seemigly decrease the amount of fall damage you take by a significant amount wasn't.

Naturally, because this is such a funny way to avoid having your ragdolling soldier die when they splat back onto the surface, players on Reddit have urged Arrowhead not to patch it out of the game in a future update, even if it is technically an example of a system not doing what it should.

The good news for those who've been stressing about losing the ability to survive plummeting from obscene heights just by showing your patriotic fervour as you do is that Arrowhead's CEO himself is on your side in this debate. "Can we please, please keep this?", Shams Jorjani has asked of the studio's developers in a tweet responding to a clip of the phenomenon in action.

can we please, please keep this? @ArrowheadGS https://t.co/a57PMZ4JtT — Shams Jorjani (@ShamsJorjani) July 8, 2024

"We'll add inflatable bouncy bags that deploy from under your arm pits or some s**t if we have to," he added in a reply, "C'mon! We have the technology - where there's a will there's a way!"

Someone else in the replies asked Jorjani whether, as the bigwig currently in charge of the studio, this is something he could technically just tell the developers to do and not give them a choice in the matter. Being a good guy, he simply answered: "What a terrible way to run a gaming studio filled with smart & creative people."

The CEO also took the oppotunity to jokingly tell another player chjeekily using this as an opportinity to ask for the ability to use both of the mechs currently in the game at once - which seems a bit like overkill - that their request is a surefire way to potentially persuade the studio to nerf the mechs instead as a gag.

Make sure to stay tuned for updates on what's happening in Helldivers Galactic War - especially since it looks very much like Super Earth is on track to complete the current step in earning that powerful interplanetary battle station.