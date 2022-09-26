Rumoured Halo Infinite battle royale dev says upcoming project is "something big and new for the franchise"

There's been a rumour for a while that Certain Affinity is working on a Halo Infinite battle royale, and the studio has recently promised that the project it is working on is "something big and new for the franchise."

Back in August of 2020, the Halo Infinite store page made a mention of a battle royale mode, and later that year a rumour emerged that suggested the game would in fact be receiving such a mode sometime in 2021. That obviously never happened, but frequent Halo assist studio Certain Affinity is working on something to do with Halo Infinite, and there are plenty of rumours that that is where the battle royale mode is being developed. And now, Certain Affinity executive Paul Sams has somewhat teased the project (thanks, Eurogamer).

"The biggest thing we're doing that's public right now, for more than two years now we've been working on Halo Infinite doing something that - they're very prescriptive about what we can say," Sams told VentureBeat. "But we're doing something unannounced, and we're doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design.

"It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say any more about it. That's our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

Obviously we still don't know what exactly it is that Certain Affinity is working on, as so far the battle royale rumours are just that. Though 100 developers is quite a large team, so it's probably safe to assume that whatever the project is it will be fairly large scale.

Halo Infinite's launch was somewhat troubled, and the road thereafter hasn't been a smooth one, with 343 Industry admitting to some of its missteps along the way. Maybe a battle royale mode will help smooth things out.