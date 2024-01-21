Halo Infinite's season 5 is its last, confirms 343, but support through 2024 is still planned

Earlier this week 343 Industries confirmed that Halo Infinite season 5 is the game's last full season, but regular small updates are planned for the game.

As part of a community livestream, 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite will be shifting away from seasons after season 5, and instead will be opting for much shorter Operations, which we first introduced as part of the latest season. During the livestream, senior community manager John Junyszek explained the changes, and made it clear that the game will still receive support in 2024. "We’re making a shift in how we're approaching infinite going forward," Junyszek explained.

"For [Master Chief Collection] players this is probably going to sound very familiar. The gist of it is, we're no longer referring to 'seasons' - we’re shifting away from seasons. For us here at the studio, it's going to be an exciting year for Halo. We have a dedicated team working on supporting Halo Infinite and continuing to deliver going forward, but also yes, we have additional teams that are accelerating towards the future working on brand new projects… there are a lot of things cooking here."

The first Operation will be coming January 30, themed around the strategy spin-off Halo Wars, and will also add in several customisation options, as well as a new app. Operations aren't dissimilar from seasons in structure, they're just a lot shorter - they'll only last a few weeks, where Halo Infinite seasons have typically lasted months. Essentially, it sounds like more frequent mini-seasons. If you miss out on an Operation, you'll be able to buy a premium version and you'll have permanent access to it.

It's unclear what Junyszek meant by having additional teams working on new projects, but it probably isn't a battle royale game, as recent reports suggested the long rumoured spin-off has been cancelled.