The long rumoured Halo battle royale game has reportedly been cancelled

Oh dear, Halo just can't seem to catch a break, as it appears the long rumoured battle royale spin-off has possibly been cancelled.

This comes from Shpeshal_Nick on the XboxEra podcast, a regularly reliable source of insider info when it comes to the world of Xbox, who said that he recently received a message claiming that the Halo battle royale game had been cancelled. We've known for a little while now that developer Certain Affinity was working on a Halo project, and it was believed to be the battle royale game, known internally as Project Tatanka. The claim the game had been cancelled was also verified by Jon Clarke, aka _Sikamikanico_, who had also received word that the game was being cancelled, or shelved at the very least.

Important to note here is that all of these are just rumours, as a Halo battle royale was never even formally announced, so this is essentially a rumour about a rumour. Whatever Certain Affinity was making, it's been in the works since at least 2020, and there were meant to be around 100 people working on it, though who knows if the scope increased or decreased in that time. Back in 2022, Certain Affinity did also note that it was "deepening" its relationship with Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries, so there's also questions over how that relationship might have changed.

Whatever the future of Halo video games might be, with all of Infinite's struggles, there's one thing we know is on the horizon: the second season of the Paramount-made Halo TV series. Paramount offered a first look at the titular ring in the second season's first trailer, which is kind of funny that it took a whole season before we even got to a Halo, but hey, sometimes you've just gotta play the long game, right?