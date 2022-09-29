GTA Online Weekly Update (September 29) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

September 29th is here, which means there's another set of rewards for you to get in the GTA Online Weekly Update. Grab a parachute and get ready to fly, Junk Energy Skydives have arrived! If jumping out of a plane isn't for you, then you can use the discounts this week to get your hands on your very own Hangar. If that wasn't enough, you can also gain bonus RP and GTA$ for attending the Flight School at LSIA.

There are plenty of other rewards and discounts for you to discover in the GTA Online September 29 weekly update too. This short roundup article will cover everything coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Additions

The update this week has brought another new addition to GTA Online:

Junk Energy Skydives

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Speedy and stylish.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Infernus Classic. To get the car, you need to place in the top 2 in Street Races three days in a row.

Podium Car

Sleek and sophisticated.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Ubermacht SC1, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,603,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Don't judge it by its size.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Brioso R/A and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game.

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Pegassi Zentorno

Dinka Jester RR

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week, Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Vapid Retinue MK II

Bravado Youga Classic

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Bravado Greenwood

Benefactor Dubster

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Great Ocean Highway. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:04.90.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$

Smuggler Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

Flight School

Turf Wars Adversary Mode

Clothing Unlocks

You can unlock the following clothing items this week:

Orange Tech Demon Mask

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Moonbeam Custom ($185,000)

Swift ($800,000 - $750,000)

40% off:

Hangars (+ renovations)

Hunter ($2,473,000 - $1,860,000)

Jester Classic ($474,000)

35% off:

Bombushka ($3,847,025 - $2,892,500)

MK II Weapons

30% off:

Luxor Deluxe ($7,000,000)

Molotok ($3,351,600 - $2,520,000)

Tula ($3,621,590 - $2,723,000)

20% off:

Conada ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.