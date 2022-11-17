GTA Online Weekly Update (November 17) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (November 17) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesThis week is all about the Cayo Perico Heist!
November 17 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! This week, there's a special treat for those of you playing through the Cayo Perico Heist for the first time. There are also a bunch of discounts, bonuses, clothing unlocks, and plethora of other goodies waiting for you in Los Santos this week.
This short roundup article will cover every new treat from the GTA Online November 17 update that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- Cayo Perico Heist Bonus
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
Cayo Perico Heist Bonus
This week, if it's your first time playing through the Cayo Perico Heist, the coveted Panther Statue will appear as a Primary Target.
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Lampadati Tropos Rallye - you can grab it by landing a top three finish for three days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Baller ST, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $890,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Coil Cyclone II and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Overflod Imorgon
- Grotti Itali RSX
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- Grotti Brioso 300
- Annis Savestra
- Declasse Vamos
- Overflod Entity XF
- Maibatsu Manchez Scout
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is at the Power Station. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:45.00 par time.
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is at the Cypress Flats. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:07.20.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Cayo Perico Races
- The Prison Break Heist Finale
- Stunt Races
- Series A Funding Heist Finale
- Original Heists Setup Missions
Clothing Unlocks
This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for simply logging in, and a special shirt by completing the Cayo Perico Heist. These are:
- Knuckleduster Tee
- Baseball Bat Tee
- Red & Yellow Glow Shades
- Sunset Bangles
- Hot Glow Necklace
- Sinsimito Cuban Shirt - Unlock by completing the Cayo Perico Heist Finale
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- Cayo Perico Heist replay cost
40% off:
- RC Tank ($1,365,000)
- Sugoi ($734,400)
35% off:
- Kosatka (+ Renovations)
- Weaponized Dinghy ($1,202,500)
30% off:
- Military Rifle
- Combat Shotgun
- Vamos ($417,200)
- Grotti Italia RSX ($2,425,500 - $1,819,125)
- Nebula Turbo ($557,900)
- Overflod Imorgon ($1,515,500)
- Dinka Verus ($134,400)
- Vapid Winky ($770,000 - $577,500)
- Annis Savestra ($693,000)
- Mammoth Squaddie ($791,000)
- Manchez Scout ($157,500)
- Grotti Brioso 300 ($427,000 - $320,250)
- Hotring Sabre ($581,000)
- Annihilator Stealth ($2,709,000 - $2,031,750)
25% off:
- Vetir ($1,222,500 - $916,875)
15% Off:
- Longfin ($1,806,250 - $1,354,688)
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA $100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.