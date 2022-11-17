GTA Online Weekly Update (November 17) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

November 17 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! This week, there's a special treat for those of you playing through the Cayo Perico Heist for the first time. There are also a bunch of discounts, bonuses, clothing unlocks, and plethora of other goodies waiting for you in Los Santos this week.

This short roundup article will cover every new treat from the GTA Online November 17 update that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

Cayo Perico Heist Bonus

This week, if it's your first time playing through the Cayo Perico Heist, the coveted Panther Statue will appear as a Primary Target.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Lampadati Tropos Rallye - you can grab it by landing a top three finish for three days in a row.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Baller ST, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $890,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Coil Cyclone II and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Overflod Imorgon

Grotti Itali RSX

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Grotti Brioso 300

Annis Savestra

Declasse Vamos

Overflod Entity XF

Maibatsu Manchez Scout

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Cypress Flats. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:07.20.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Cayo Perico Races

The Prison Break Heist Finale

Stunt Races

Series A Funding Heist Finale

Original Heists Setup Missions

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for simply logging in, and a special shirt by completing the Cayo Perico Heist. These are:

Knuckleduster Tee

Baseball Bat Tee

Red & Yellow Glow Shades

Sunset Bangles

Hot Glow Necklace

Sinsimito Cuban Shirt - Unlock by completing the Cayo Perico Heist Finale

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Cayo Perico Heist replay cost

40% off:

RC Tank ($1,365,000)

Sugoi ($734,400)

35% off:

Kosatka (+ Renovations)

Weaponized Dinghy ($1,202,500)

30% off:

Military Rifle

Combat Shotgun

Vamos ($417,200)

Grotti Italia RSX ($2,425,500 - $1,819,125)

Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

Overflod Imorgon ($1,515,500)

Dinka Verus ($134,400)

Vapid Winky ($770,000 - $577,500)

Annis Savestra ($693,000)

Mammoth Squaddie ($791,000)

Manchez Scout ($157,500)

Grotti Brioso 300 ($427,000 - $320,250)

Hotring Sabre ($581,000)

Annihilator Stealth ($2,709,000 - $2,031,750)

25% off:

Vetir ($1,222,500 - $916,875)

15% Off:

Longfin ($1,806,250 - $1,354,688)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA $100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.